Boating mishap at Point Lisas

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a boating mishap at the Port of Point Lisas on Thursday.

Two vessels were involved, but PLIPDECO chairman Ian Atherly said there were no injuries.

He said damage to the vessels were also minimal. There was no damage either, to the port’s infrastructure.

The incident occurred on Thursday while a vessel owned by Seaboard Marine, an ocean transportation company, had just offloaded cargo and was getting ready to leave the port for Miami.

Atherly said he was informed that the vessel was awaiting the arrival of a pilot to take it out of the harbour.

Pilots usually bring in and take vessels out of the harbour, Atherly explained.

He said while awaiting the arrival of the pilot, the Seaboard vessel broke away from its moorings and drifted out of the pier, colliding with a steel vessel.

He said the individual insurance companies were informed, assessors would have evaluated the damages and given the vessels the all clear to sail.

The Seaboard Marine vessel he said left the port on Thursday night and the other steel vessel was in the process of completing its operations before taking off on Friday evening.

Asked about the effect this mishap would have on the port’s safety record, Atherly said, “everything that happens has an impact.”