Yoga Day marked at boardwalk

Participants at Yoga Day do their stretches.

YOGA, India’s gift to the world, is reputed to offer numerous rewards that improve health and secure peace of mind.

Organisers of the fifth International Day of Yoga (IDY), celebrated today, said it improves performance in the workplace, has a positive impact on personal relationships and helps people maintain harmony with their surroundings.

To encourage a larger number of participants, the Indian High Commission, in collaboration with the International Day of Yoga Committee of TT, organised the celebrations for IDY last Sunday at the Chaguaramas Boardwalk.

There was also a vegetarian food fair as part of the High Commission’s ongoing celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) partnered with organise

rs to make it a wonderful experience.

As in previous years, hundreds of yoga enthusiasts participated in this year’s event.