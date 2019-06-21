N Touch
Friday 21 June 2019
follow us
Features

Yoga Day marked at boardwalk

Participants at Yoga Day do their stretches.
Participants at Yoga Day do their stretches.

YOGA, India’s gift to the world, is reputed to offer numerous rewards that improve health and secure peace of mind.

Organisers of the fifth International Day of Yoga (IDY), celebrated today, said it improves performance in the workplace, has a positive impact on personal relationships and helps people maintain harmony with their surroundings.

International Yoga Day celebrations at the boardwalk, Chaguaramas on June 16.

To encourage a larger number of participants, the Indian High Commission, in collaboration with the International Day of Yoga Committee of TT, organised the celebrations for IDY last Sunday at the Chaguaramas Boardwalk.

There was also a vegetarian food fair as part of the High Commission’s ongoing celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

Participants meditate at the International Yoga Day at the Chaguaramas Boardwalk on June 16.

The Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) partnered with organise

rs to make it a wonderful experience.

As in previous years, hundreds of yoga enthusiasts participated in this year’s event.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Yoga Day marked at boardwalk"

Features