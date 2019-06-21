Woman robbed, assaulted while with toddler

A 25-year-old Barataria woman had her cell phone stolen on Thursday afternoon while walking her toddler.

Police said the woman was walking with her three-year-old daughter along 10th Avenue Barataria at around 1.10 when a man approached her. He snatched her Samsung S9 cell phone before pushing her and her daughter to the ground.

He ran into a waiting car before driving off.

The woman made a report to Barataria Police Station.