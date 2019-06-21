Why Kamla leads UNC

THE EDITOR: Ever so often it is important to put certain facts into the public domain. Read my political lips: Kamla Persad-Bissessar, leader of the Opposition United National Congress (UNC), is going nowhere. Even if she felt like resigning, she cannot do it. The UNC base supporters would not allow it.

Why? Simply because there is no one else capable of leading the party. No one is popular enough. All UNC ministers and senators are just window dressing. They lack her secret ingredient that relates to natural popularity.

The Opposition Leader is surrounded by a grouping of people who are disliked for varying little or big faults. No one person shines out as political knight in shining armour capable of electrifying the UNC support base.

I have not said that Persad-Bissessar is political perfection personified. What I am saying is that the UNC needs more men with the testicular fortitude of MP Ganga Singh. I am saying only that her immediate band of advisers needs to wake up and smell the political coffee.

An abstention in Parliament is as politically unattractive as pulling out a wisdom tooth without an injection.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin