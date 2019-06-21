UK, do not shut doors

THE EDITOR: Britain has a long positive history of offering international protection to people who have escaped homophobic attacks, civil wars, persecutions and discrimination on race and ethnicity in their home countries as refugees.

As I take steps in solidarity with refugees, I would like to thank the UK for giving sanctuary to vulnerable people who have experienced unthinkable horrors because their home countries were unwilling or unable to protect them.

Come Brexit or not and whoever is going to be the next prime minister of Britain must ensure that not to shut its doors on refugees.

HANDSEN CHIKOWORE

,

London