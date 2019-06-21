TT to host C’wealth Youth Games 2021

TT's Commonwealth Youth Games 2021 bid team Rheeza Grant, left, Kwanieze John, centre, and Chanelle Young, right, with members of the Commonwealth Games Federation evaluating committee in Trinidad earlier this year.

THE Commonwealth Youth Games 2021 is heading to TT. The historic decision was announced this mornng by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), paving the way for this country to host its first major international multi-sport event. TT was bidding against Gibraltar for the Games but got the nod after a stellar presentation by the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC).

A CGF evaluating committee visited TT in February this year to ascertain this country's capability of hosting the Games. Venues visited included the Hasely Crawford Stadium (Mucurapo), National Cycling Centre, National Aquatic Centre (Couva) and the National Racquet Centre (Tacarigua).

The Games will consist of nine sporting disciplines including E-Sports and BMX.

TTOC boss Brian Lewis told the CGF, “This is awesome and historic. On behalf of the youth, and young people of TT, thank you...It's an honour to be entrusted with the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games. I would like to acknowledge Rheeza Grant, Kwanieze John and Chanelle Young, the three young women who conceptualised, developed and envisioned the TT 2021 bid.”