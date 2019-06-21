'Red and suffering' NUGFW leader says vote out PNM

National Union of Government and Federated Workers members march through Scarborough at Labour Day celebrations on Wednesday. PHOTO BY SAMUEL SAMAROO

President general of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) James Lambert has urged workers to vote out the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the upcoming local government and general elections.

Lambert made the call Wednesday at the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) Labour Day celebrations at the Scarborough Esplanade in Tobago, following a march by a delegation of trade unions through the streets of the capital.

NATUC members present included NUGFW, Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union, Transport and Industrial Workers' Union, TT Postal Workers Union, Contractors and General Workers Trade Union and the Public Services Association.

Despite a long delay to the advertised 10 am start, the crowd was energised and excited for the day’s proceedings.

In addressing those gathered, Lambert said, “Workers do not have anything to celebrate today. The workers do not have nothing to celebrate. Today, it is very sad for the trade union movement because of the fact that in 2015, there is a party by the name of the People’s National Movement that came to the voters throughout the country and indicated to us that they wanted to make your life much better than it was. Tobago, we are in 2019, they were red and ready in 2015 – in 2019 we red and suffering.”

Lambert said workers can only end their suffering in the polling booth.

“They are saying to us come and vote for local government, come and vote, but what are we voting for – more pressure, more suffering? So, I am asking the people of TT today, come 2019 in the local government use your vote wisely, and when we come to 2020 vote them out. The government of the day don’t care; are we going to continue to give our labour to the State and no returns, no benefit?"

Lambert said never in the history of TT has a regime been “so disrespectful to the labour movement and to the voters in TT."

He added, “I am so disappointed in the government that we have today…I cannot wait for 2020 to say, 'Just as how you come, just so you must go out.' Forget your political affiliation, the Constitution of TT says that you are free to vote for any political party…but you must support the others that support you. You must think about yourself and your children's children, and so today, I am saying to you the time has come when we must let our voices be heard and say to the country enough is enough. We cannot continue to accept the oppression and the oppressiveness that this government of the day is bringing to the workers in the republic of TT.”

Lambert said the cost of living continues to increase but workers are handcuffed by salaries stagnant since 2011. The NUGFW president general accused the PNM of fooling workers with promises prior to the last general election, only to renege on them after.

"We are asking the government of TT, what has happened to all the promises that you had made? When they were in opposition they had answers to everything and now that they’re in office, they can’t answer anything... Do not allow them to come around and fool you.”

This year’s observance commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the 1937 Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler Labour Riots.