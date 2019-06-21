PoS Mayor committed to improving safety, cleanliness

Port of Spain Mayor, Joel Martinez

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez this morning reaffirmed his commitment to improving safety and cleanliness in the city's burgesses, as he marked the beginning of Port of Spain's 105th City Day.

Speaking with Newsday at the end of the parade at City Hall, Martinez said 105 years as a city was a major milestone and said his priorities would be returning city-living to Port of Spain. This he said, would involve a new push against crime and improving the level of cleanliness and sanitation in and around the city.

Another area of focus would be clearing waterways to reduce the impacts of flooding.

"The theme today was about people, citizens, love and inclusion. Cities can have all the infrastructure in the world but they would not survive unless they look after their citizens. If infrastructural development is not done with people in mind we will go nowhere.

"I have already served three years as mayor, I have one more to go and I think I am satisfied with my service thus far. I can say we have served with integrity and dignity despite economic constraints that affect us. We have been able to address a number of issues like cleaning the streets, cleaning the watercourses."

Martinez also sought to encourage citizens to fulfil their civic duty by maintaining clean streets and reporting crime to improve the quality of life in Port of Spain.

Newsday also spoke to councillor Stephen Harper, Chairman of the Port of Spain City Day Cultural Festival who said given the milestone celebration, the parade was one of the largest in recent years with over 1500 members of the protective services and related agencies participating.

He said unlike previous city day celebrations, today's parade would not end with a concert at Woodford Square, which was moved to last Saturday to coincide with the Best Fest Food Festival at the Queen's Park Savannah.

Beginning at the Queen's Park Savannah, members of the Police, Prisons and Fire Services along with the Regiment, Coast Guard, Cadets and Traffic Wardens showcased their discipline, musical skill and precision as they marched down Frederick Street, up Abercromby Street, where they saluted the Mayor and ending the celebration at Hart Street.