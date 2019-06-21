Poor showing at We Beat Pan Parade

Dancing to the sweet music of Brimblers.

GARY CARDINEZ

LAST Saturday’s We Beat Pan Parade proved smaller than expected, with large bands like BPTT Renegades, Massy Trinidad All Stars, Hardo Phase II, Shell Invaders, Desperadoes noticeably absent. Some of them were booked for an event in Arima on the same evening.

This was the 19th edition of the parade and despite the poor turnout of bands, president of Pan Trinbago Beverley Ramsey-Moore and several members of the executive were present at the St James Amphitheatre, where the bands played before moving along the parade route. Patrons too made the most of the evening as they chipped behind the steel orchestras, which included Brimblers, Harvard Harps, Old Tech, Power Stars, MHTL Starlift, and Woodbrook Playboys.