New ferry will improve travel experience

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell.

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell says the arrival of the MV Jean de la Valette fast ferry to TT will improve travel between the islands.

The ministry, in a release, noted the high-speed catamaran passenger ferry arrived in Port of Spain on Wednesday and is expected to begin servicing the inter-island sea-bridge shortly.

Mitchell said: “The vessel is expected to provide an efficient and reliable service, which will result in an improved travel experience for hundreds of people who visit regularly for business or leisure.” He added: “The new ferry, when introduced, will contribute significantly to visitors’ conveniently accessing tourist sites on both islands and will further boost local tourism.”

The one-way trip is estimated to take only two-and-a-half hours with a passenger capacity of 800 with outdoor seating for more than 100, and a 24-member crew. It was built to sail at a maximum speed of 38.5 knots and has a dedicated upper deck lounge. The ship can also transport, either 156 cars or 45 cars and 342 metres of truck lanes. The nine-year-old Maltese vessel, which is owned by Virtu Ferries, was leased to the Government for one year.

The ministry reported in the coming weeks local crew members are to be trained and the necessary approvals obtained before the vessel joins the Galleons Passage in servicing the local sea bridge with a total weekly seating capacity of 6,400 passengers one-way. The TT Spirit is expected to go on dry-dock shortly.

Two new ferries are expected to be obtained by Government next year.