Mom leaves murder probe in God's hands

THE 74-YEAR-OLD mother of murdered air conditioning technician Nicholas Damian Murphy believes that God would lead investigations and give justice to the family.

Pointing to the skies Eutrice Murphy said: "I know I will get justice from the fella above. I leave it in God’s hands."

Murphy, 44, also called Hoggie, was chopped and stabbed at Cassava Lane in Carapichaima on Thursday at about 1.45 pm. A couple returned home and saw him bleeding on the ground. Murphy, who lived a short distance away at Roopsingh Road Extension, was taken to the Couva Health Centre died at about 3 pm.

He was not married nor did he have any children.

Sgt Ramoutar and others from Couva CID as well as Cpl Bridgemohan from the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region III) visited the scene.

Police later received a report that a car pulled up and men came out and approached Murphy. An argument ensued during which he was brutally attacked.

Police do not have a motive for the killing.

Speaking to Newsday on Friday Murphy's mother said she had not slept properly since the news broke.

The mother of three and grandmother of seven said: "I did not know anything until the evening. I did not see anything. I don’t know where he was going or if he was coming from somewhere. Everyone knows Hoggie. Everything was normal, I spoke to him earlier in the day."

An autopsy was expected to be done on Friday at the Forensic Sciences Centre at St James.

No arrests have been made and Supt Lucia Winchester of the Homicide Bureau is leading investigations.