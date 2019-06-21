Mixed results for top seeds at Lease tennis

Tim Pasea attempts a forehand in the boys 14 and Under Singles round robin.

A NUMBER of seeded players suffered defeats on day two of the Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis Tournament 2019 at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, yesterday.

The players would have been happy to see sunny skies yesterday, after a number of hours were lost because of rain on Wednesday’s opening day.

It seems that the boys 14 and Under singles title is up for grabs as top ranked players struggled to find consistency.

In the round robin phase of the competition, fourth seeded Jaylon Chapman lost to James Hadden 2-4, 4-1, 10-6. Later in the day, Chapman suffered another defeat to the hands of Daniel Jeary as the latter won 4-1, 0-4, 10-7.

In the same category, second seeded Tim Pasea lost 2-4, 3-5 to Kale Dalla Costa. Other results in the category saw Luca Denoon get past Thomas Chung 4-2, 3-5, 10-6 and Kadeem Charles was a 4-0, 4-0 winner over Alex Chin.

There was also an upset in the girls 14 and Under singles round robin with top ranked Jordane Dookie losing 1-4, 3-5 to Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph.

Zara Ghuran showed her potential with a 4-1, 5-4 victory over Daniel-Joseph, along with a 4-0, 4-1 win over Christiana Hills. There were some comfortable wins for the top players, as third seeded Isaiah Boxhill eased to a 4-1, 4-0 win over Adam Wyatt in the boys 12 and Under singles and first seeded Zakariyya Mohammed got past Alexander Rampaul 6-2 in the boys 10 and Under singles.

The tournament continues today.

OTHER RESULTS

Boys 14 and Under Singles

Tyler Hart def Daniel Jeary 4-1, 5-4

Boys 12 and Under Singles

Adam Wyatt def Luke Rawlins 4-1, 4-1; B’Jorn Hall def Yohance Solomon 4-5, 5-4, 10-5; Yeshowah Smith def Malcolm Prince 4-0, 4-2; Josh Low def Jovan Charles 4-1, 4-0; Marcos West def Aaron Subero 4-1, 4-0; Julian Rampaul def Lucas Corbie 5-3, 5-3; Kayden Siewrattan def Rizwaan Mohammed 4-1, 4-0

Boys 10 and Under Singles

Justin Horsford def Zain Xavi Modikhan 6-1; Gabriel Denoon def Nirva Dougdeen 6-5

Girls 10 and Under Singles

Gabriella Prince def Em-Miryam Smith 6-2; Zahra Shamsi def Anneleisa Orr 6-1; Gabriella Prince def Shiloh Walker 6-1

Girls 12 and Under Singles

Kate Broughton def Sophie Abraham 1-4, 4-0, 10-6; Neila Maraj def Rayna Hayling 4-1, 4-2; Arya Siewrattan def Zariah Rambaran 4-0, 4-1