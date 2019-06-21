Ministry outlines health services to non-nationals

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

THE Ministry of Health in a release has outlined the healthcare services afforded to non-nationals within its policy for the provision of public health care services.

This policy, the ministry said in a press release, speaks to the healthcare services which will be afforded to all non-nationals in: emergency medical services including: initial treatment, stabilization and discharge for acute medical conditions such as accidents, injuries, asthma, heart attacks, stroke, diabetic coma; and relevant diagnostics for acute care (using the Canadian Triage & Acuity Scale (CTAS) I-V which is currently the standard assessment tool used in all public health Accident and Emergency (A&E) Departments);

All Population and Public Health Services including: immunization and treatment of communicable diseases, such as HIV/AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and other high-risk infectious diseases (eg Malaria).

The ministry said that based on long-established policy, people who have been to Central or South America are excluded from donating blood for a period of six months, due to the circulation of certain endemic diseases within these territories for example Malaria and Chagas Disease.

The ministry assured of its commitment to safeguarding the health of the population and the provision of the best possible service to the citizenry.