Minister thanks former SWMCOL CEO

Ronald Roach, CEO, SWMCOL

THE Solid Waste Management Company Limited (SWMCOL) is looking for a new CEO. The company is seeking to hire a new CEO after Ronald Roach resigned from the post earlier this month.

Newsday understands that Roach's last day in office was June 5. He had a 13 year span at the company. Roach's first stint was from 1993 to 2001. He returned to SWMCOL in 2014 and was appointed general operations manager. Roach was appointed CEO in 2015.

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte, the line minister for SWMCOL, on Friday confirmed Roach's resignation. " I confirm that he has resigned and sighted personal reasons," Le Hunte said. He described Roach's performance as CEO as excellent. "I think he made a tremendous contribution to SWMCOL and hoped he would be available to continue same." Le Hunte also thanked Roach for the contribution he made towards the development of beverage container legislation.

"The development of the bill was a team effort, requiring a lot of input from a number of players, including SWMCOL. Ronald played a significant role in his capacity as CEO. Le Hunte has publicly promised to bring the legislation to Parliament and that it would be passed by year's end. Aisha Clark-Roach was appointed acting CEO, after Roach resigned.

Le Hunte said that SWMCOL has put out an ad for a new CEO. The deadline for applications is June 21.

Applicants' qualifications include a recognised bachelor's degree or its equivalent; an MBA or equivalent post-graduate qualifications and at least ten years experience in an executive management capacity. Among the CEO's key responsibilities are building SWMCOL's waste management technical capacity and capability; develop successful business alliances and build the company's brand integrity. Applicants must also have knowledge of best practices in waste management; extensive knowledge of planning and setting of business goals for a state enterprise as some of their key competencies.