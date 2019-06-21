Met Office warns of high concentration of Sahara Dust

There is a high concentration of Sahara dust present over the region and the TT Met Office has advised to take necessary precautions.

Since the beginning of the dry season, the country has experienced several waves of the dust. Nearly all islands across the Lesser Antilles are experiencing reduced air qualities as dense Sahara dust continues to move across the Atlantic and Caribbean, stretching as far as Florida in the US.

Across TT, air quality is at moderate levels.

In a previous advisory, the Health Ministry advised that those with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as lung and asthma disease; heart disease, the elderly and children to take the necessary precautions.

Common symptoms experienced because of the dust include dry cough, sore throat, itchy and watery eyes, sneezing and runny nose. These symptom will ease up as dust levels reduce.

The ministry also advised those with pre-exisiting conditions to stay indoors where possible and have their inhalers with them at all times.