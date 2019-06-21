Duke, JTUM to plan national shutdown

Ermine De Dique-Meade, centre, general secretary of Contractors and General Workers Trade Union, speaks to the crowd at Wednesday's Labour Day celebrations in Scarborough. Watson Duke, right, president of PSA, listens attentively. PHOTO BY SAMUEL SAMAROO

President of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) Watson Duke said Wednesday he intends to meet with the leadership of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) next week to plan a national shutdown.

Duke, who is also president of the Public Services Association (PSA), also revealed his executive is expected to meet with the Chief Personnel Officer on Tuesday to finalise enhanced packages for lower level public sector workers.

"On June 25, we have a date with destiny," he told public sector workers during a Labour Day rally on the Scarborough Esplanade, Tobago.

"The CPO ought to give to us a figure that will take the lowest paid worker in the public service, every wards maid, every cleaner, every messenger, every attendant, to double digits. They have argued for it and she has accepted it and I want to think the Minister of Finance will give it."

He added: "I am calling upon workers to assemble by Napa (National Academy for the Performing Arts) on Tuesday at 9 am and I will read out for you what the offer is. We are not going live because we want you to be there and to decide."

On the proposed national shutdown, Duke said the government is turning a blind eye to the many issues affecting workers and it is now time for action.

He said public servants have not received a salary increase since 2013 yet the government has seen it fit to pass legislation to increase pensions of judges and legislators.

The Miscellaneous Provisions (Tax Amnesty Pensions, Freedom of Information, National Insurance, Central Bank and Non-Profit Organisations) Bill 2019 was passed in the House of Representatives last week. The legislation is currently being debated in the Senate.

"The PSA, NUGFW, Seamen, Advocates, TIWI, Truckers, gird your loins up," Duke declared.

"After this meeting (with JTUM), I will be calling on JTUM to have a private meeting with them and if it take us three months, well three months it is, this country must come to a halt."

JTUM is led by former president of the Communications Workers Union Joseph Remy.

Duke said the Dr Keith Rowley-led PNM administration has reneged on many of the promises it made on assuming office in September 2015.

"We have reached the point where, as I reflect on yesteryear, I do so with pain and deep regret for us as a people. We have allowed the PNM to lie their way into office, promising us 'trees dropping with honey figures,' promising us to work with labour and to correct all of the ills. But what they have given us is pure hell."

Claiming an estimated 30,000 people have lost their jobs under the PNM, Duke said the future does not look too bright for young people leaving school, and even those with university degrees.

"Right now, having ten O'Levels, 5 As, a Bachelor's or a Master's degree means nothing."

Duke said he has been listening to world thinkers, many of whom are now advocating for in-house training in the workplace as opposed to a university education.

"Those from the billionaire club say a university degree is no longer relevant. What you need is in-house training to train and mobilise your people and get them into positions where they can fulfil the strategic mandate of your organisation."