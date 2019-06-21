Couple finds man with throat slit

A MAN and his wife found a man near their home in Carapichaima yesterday afternoon with his throat slit and wounds to his head.

They took the man, identified as Nicholas Murphy, 43, to the Couva Health Centre whe he later died. Police said that at about 1.45 pm, the couple returned home at Cassava Lane and saw Murphy bleeding on the ground.

Sgt Ramoutar and other officers from Couva CID as well as Cpl Bridgemohan from the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region III) visited the scene. Police do not have a motive for the killing.

An autopsy is expected to be done today at the Forensic Sciences Centre at St James.