Congrats to Siparia West Secondary

THE EDITOR: I congratulate the students of Siparia West Secondary School for placing first in the Water Conservation Competition held by the St Patrick Education District in collaboration with Tiger Tanks Trinidad. The prize-giving ceremony was held last Friday at the Iere High School, Debe.

We have been hearing so many negative reports about the students of this school, which in reality is only a handful who choose to disrupt the learning process of the majority of students who want to be educated.

The school’s PTA must also be commended for its initiatives as its Facebook page will reflect. There are regularly scheduled meetings to discuss various issues, and PTA members also engage in projects such as the restoration of dilapidated school furniture to which they volunteer their time on Saturdays.

I’m certain the number of responsible parents who actually turn up is of general concern as with all PTAs, but commendations to those parents and teachers who continue to do their part for the benefit and upliftment of all.

There is only so much that can be done by a PTA without the full co-operation of all members, just as a principal can only do so much without the full co-operation of staff. Not to mention the many red-tape and due processes to follow.

As in all public and private organisations, there are those who prefer to sit back, criticise and do nothing while others try to make a difference. Most refuse to go the full distance, much less the extra mile.

Parents are often blamed for their children’s behaviour and this is rightly so, but only for those who choose delinquency as an option. In life, you are always faced with choices, and crime or criminal acts in general is a choice made by individuals regardless of their personal circumstances.

Some students choose to misbehave or carry out criminal behaviour in schools, while others choose to study and persevere against the odds as evident by this water conservation award.

It clearly shows that “one bad apple don’t spoil the whole bunch.”

VASHTI BOWLAH



via e-mail