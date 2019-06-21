Carapichaima man stabbed, beaten to death over fridge

Photo: Jeff Mayers

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 44-year-old Carapichaima air-condition repairman after he was beaten and stabbed to death reportedly over a fridge.

Police said Nicholas Murphy was in the backyard of his friend's house in Freeport at around midday on Thursday when a black car pulled up and four men approached them.

The men began questioning Murphy about a fridge before they began beating him. His friend ran to the front of the house and hid from the attackers, but came back a short while later to see Murphy bleeding on the ground with stab wounds.

He then attempted to treat Murphy at the house, before his cousin and her husband came home and took him to the Couva Health Facility where he died while receiving treatment. Couva police and officers from the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region III) are continuing inquiries.