Car parts dealer sued

A UK-based used car dealership has sued a local foreign used parts company claiming damages for breach of contract.

In a claim filed in the San Fernando High Court on Tuesday, D Mitchell Sales Limited is suing the Cunupia-based Coksie Foreign Used and Auto Parts Limited, alleging it is owed 24,760 British Pounds.

The dealership is also seeking an injunction restraining the auto parts company from selling certain parts, included in a container of goods, which include vehicle body shells for pick-ups, and high-end cars.

According to the claim, the dealership is contended that after the parts and vehicle shells were delivered in TT in July, last year, the auto parts company refused to pay.

The dealership is also asking that the company disclose the whereabouts of the parts which arrived in the country.

The UK-based dealership being represented by attorney Alvin Pariagsingh.