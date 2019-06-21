Car buyer shot in attempted robbery

Harris Promenade, San Fernando

AN Arouca man who was shot in the face during a struggle with a gunman in an attempted robbery on Friday at Harris Promenade at San Fernando remained warded at the hospital.

Police believe the two criminals lured the victim with fake online car advertisements.

A report said the victim, whose named police had not yet revealed, and his brother were waiting to meet the seller to buy the car. They planned to pay $27,000 in cash.

Police said at about 10.30 am two men approached them and a struggle ensued. In full view of passersby, one of the criminals pulled out a gun that was hidden in his waist and opened fire. The victim was shot in the mouth.

No one else was injured and the gunman and his accomplice ran off empty-handed through Paradise Cemetery near the St Gabriel's Girls' RC Primary School.

Police responded promptly and searched for the criminals.

The injured man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he underwent emergency treatment.

For the past few months, police have been warning the public to be extra vigilant about online advertisements from the La Romaine district. The criminals were creating fake profiles and do not have any vehicles, police said. The criminals stole thousands of dollars intended for the purchase of cars from unsuspecting victims.

Southern Division police believe the criminals might have changed their location given the warnings.

Up to late yesterday, no arrests were made.