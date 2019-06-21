Belmont man killed in Cascade

Police are investigating the murder of a 36-year-old Belmont man who was shot and killed in Cascade on Thursday night.

Kendall Baptiste aka 'Mugu' was at Blanca Road when he was shot several times by gunmen. Residents who heard the gunshots, later made a check and found Baptiste's body on the ground.

Belmont police along with members of the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region I) went to the scene with a district medical officer who ordered Baptiste's body removed to the Forensic Science Centre for autopsy. No motive has been established and no arrest has been made.