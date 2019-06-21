Arouca woman slashed during robbery

A 45-year-old Arouca woman is being treated for cuts she received during a struggle with men who robbed her when she entered a car on Thursday afternoon.

Police said she entered a car thought to have been a taxi at around 3.10 on Pro Queen Street, Arima. She sat in the front passenger seat, when a man seated in the back placed a knife to the woman's neck and ordered her to "pass everything."

She was robbed of $14,400 worth of jewellery, two cell phones and $80 in cash. She was taken to Tumpuna Road, but began struggling with the bandit and was eventually dumped near Manuel Congo, Arima.

A report was made to the Arima Police and inquiries are continuing.