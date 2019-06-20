Strengthening commercial ties with Cuba

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley (right), greets Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodrigues Parrilla at the Diplomatic Centre. Parrilla paid a courtesy call to the Prime Minister as part of his visit to TT and other Caribbean islands. PHOTO Courtesy Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on Twitter

Twenty-one local companies were part of a delegation headed by Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon participating in the recently held Expo Caribe 2019 in Santiago, Cuba

The TT team included representation from the Tobago House of Assembly, Export Centres Company Limited under the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, the energy sector, exporTT, the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

A statement from the ministry said the delegation presence signaled Government’s commitment to strengthening and consolidating the economic and trading relationship between TTand Cuba.

Participation at the event, the statement said, allowed for exporters to fully exploit opportunities available in the Cuban market by gaining market information, networking, establishing new and strengthening existing commercial relationships as well as exploring joint venture partnerships.

The delegation - which represented a range of sectors such as food, beverage, energy products, energy services, chemicals, paints, cosmetics, packaging and paper products - sought to increase the visibility TT and its products in the Cuban market; and increase export sales through market presence and recognition by Cuban and regional buyers, importers and distributors.

Speaking at the event, Gopee-Scoon outlined several initiatives undertaken between both countries to strengthen economic and commercial relations, increase market access and provide opportunities for the private sector to increase trade. She added, “The healthy development of economic and trading relations between TT and Cuba will continue to bring solid and tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries.”

The ministry said TT remained Cuba’s largest trading partner in the Caribbean.