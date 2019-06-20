Regenerating the dairy industry

Dairy farmers attend a meeting at the UWI Faculty of Food and Agriculture, St Augustine Campus, to discuss challenges in the dairy industry.

In an attempt to regenerate the dairy industry, the Cattle Farmers’ Association has been working with the University of the West Indies’ Faculty of Food and Agriculture (FFA) and the School of Veterinary Medicine (SVM), to come up with a plan for its survival.

Several meetings took place with dairy farmers in the east, central and south Trinidad in 2016 and 2017 and a baseline survey of dairy industry was conducted in 2018 to determine the challenges faced by the industry and to develop plans to overcome and manage these challenges.

Last week, the results from the survey were shared with farmers and was agreed that the report will be shared with stakeholders after some revision takes place, to reflect a true representation of the production costs and benefits accrued to farmers.

The meeting was attended by approximately 50 farmers and was facilitated by lecturers from the Faculty of Food and Agriculture, led by the Dean, Professor Wayne Ganpat and the School of Veterinary Medicine, led by Dr Winthrop Harewood.