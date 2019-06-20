Man critical after midday shooting in Cocorite

A MAN is in critical condition after he was shot Thursday morning in Cocorite.

Police said at about 10.50 am Barry Simeon, 23 of Cocorite, was driving west along the Western Main Road and had taken the bend in the vicinity of Sea View Terrace when another vehicle rammed into him. Two gunmen opened fire and Simeon was hit multiple times. The vehicle then drove off. At noon his blue Nissan Tiida was still on the scene with multiple bullet holes in the front windscreen.

Simeon was taken to St James Medical Complex where he is warded in critical condition.

St James Police are continuing investigations.