Friday 21 June 2019
Guard killed at Woodbrook casino

A security guard was shot and killed at a casino in Woodbrook on Thursday morning.

He was identified as 26-year-old Anthony Hume of Morvant and worked as a guard with Royal Caribbean Casino on Luis Street.

According to police reports, at about 2.30 am, Hume was in the guard booth at the casino when a car drove into the carpark.

The front seat passenger of the car pulled out a gun and shot Hume several times.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died.

