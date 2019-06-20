CSO to collect data on women and children

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis

CABINET has approved the carrying out of a Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) by the Central Statistical Office (CSO) to provide data on the situation of children, adolescents, women and households in TT.

In a statement, the Ministry of Ministry of Planning and Development said the survey was very important as it will provide internationally comparable, statistically rigorous data.

The MICS is a household survey implemented by countries under a programme developed by and in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the last surveys were done in 2000, 2006, and most recently 2011.

The ministry said the CSO has started preparations to have field staff selected and trained in August, to begin field work in September.

The CSO will administer the MICS to a representative sample of approximately 7200 households using computer-assisted personal interviewing technology for the real-time collection of data, the ministry said. Fieldwork will last for three months.

The MICS is the largest source of household survey data of its kind covering a wide range of topics on women and children that include: demographic characteristics, literacy and education; clean water access, sanitation and hygiene; water quality; energy use; reproductive health; child mortality; nutrition; child health; child development; child protection; child functioning; victimization; social transfers; subjective well-being; mass media and information and communication technology (ICT); tobacco and alcohol use as well as HIV/AIDS and sexual behavior.

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said although the objectives of the survey are varied, one key goal the MICS intends to achieve is the collection of disaggregated data for the identification of inequities and disparities to allow for evidence based policy-making aimed at social inclusion of the most vulnerable in our society.

The data will also help monitor TT’s progress in achieving sustainable development goals through TT’s national development strategy (Vision 20130.)

Cabinet has also proposed the establishment of a technical committee comprising representatives from the ministry and the CSO; the Ministry of Education; the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services; the Ministry of Health; Environmental Management Authority; Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and UNICEF.

BOX

Some of the data collected from previous surveys include:

Percentage of the population using an improved sources of drinking water (pipe water, public tap/standpipe, protected spring, rain water collection)

2006: 96.4 per cent of the population

2011: 98.7 per cent of the population

Under 5 mortality rate

2006: 35 deaths per 1000 live births

2011: 36 deaths per 1000 live births

Percentage of women 15 to 49 years who had a child in the last two years, who received antenatal care by a skilled health personnel

2006: 95.7 per cent

2011: 95.1 per cent

Percentage of children age 36-59 months are currently attending early childhood care and education programmes

2006: 74.7 per cent

2011: 84.5 per cent