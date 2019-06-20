Councillor renews call to open Reform Hindu School Hosein: I'm prepared to lobby the PM

Councillor for Reform/Manahambre Chris Hosein takes a photo with the Reform Hindu School graduating class of 2019.

Local government councillor for Reform/Manahambre Chris Hosein has again called on Government to complete the new Reform Hindu School.

Speaking at the school’s graduation ceremony, earlier this week, Hosein said he was prepared to go directly to Prime Minister Dr Rowley with his plea.

The school’s new building is located a few feet away from the existing school which is housed on the Reform Shiv Mandir’s temple grounds.

Hosein said the building was 95 per cent complete by the previous People’s Partnership administration and was left abandoned since September 2015.

Earlier this month, several marijuana plants were found at the back of the new school.

Hosein said the failure to open the new school was a “worrisome and troubling” trend.

“From day one I remember standing with students and parents in the rain protesting outside the Parliament for this new school. I remember standing in the burning sun to protest for it. And I want to tell you, that I am prepared to go the distance and do what it takes to ensure you get what you deserve.

“In fact, I am aware that this issue persists among a number of schools throughout the country and I think it is time for all the schools to come together, stand together and demand what our children deserve,” he said in his address.