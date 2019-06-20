Cops search hospital for man who shot pundit

San Fernando General Hospital. Photo Jeff Mayers

Southern Division police swamped the San Fernando General Hospital after receiving a report that the man who shot Pundit Anil Jaimungal on Tuesday, was on the compound to "finish the job."

Police searched the hospital's compound on Tuesday evening, but did not find the shooter.

Investigators said they received information about an alleged plot to kill Jaimungal on his hospital bed.

Jaimungal, 37, who lives at Oilfield Road, Santa Flora, is under police guard at the hospital in a critical condition. A man, whom police believe was pretending to be a client, shot him five times in front of his home.

Residents said people from different areas visit Jaimunggal seeking religious advice and other spiritual-related services.

A report said Jaimungal was at home speaking with his mother when he got a phone call at about 11.45 am on Tuesday. Police said Jaimungal's mother heard him giving directions to their home. A few minutes later, a Nissan B14 pulled up in front of the house and Jaimungal walked outside to meet a man who came out of the car.

The man shot the pundit, who fell to the ground. The shooter stood over Jaimungal and continued shooting before running out of the yard and back into the car, driving away.

Residents heard Jaimungal’s mother's screams and contacted South Western Division police. Police believed Jaimungal’s last call was linked to the shooting, but the phone has not been recovered.

The unconscious Jaimungal was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Residents told Newsday that Jaimungal’s mother and two other people, who live in the house, left shortly after the shooting and have not returned.

Sgt Sobie of the Santa Flora police station is leading the investigation.