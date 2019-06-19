Venezuelan woman kidnapped and fondled

A 19-year-old Venezuelan woman was kidnapped and fondled while waiting for a taxi outside the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, last night.

Police said the woman was standing outside the oval at around 11 pm when a black van pulled up alongside her, offering her a ride.

When she entered the van, she was blindfolded and punched several times in the face before the driver took her to a secluded area where he fondled her.

The driver then dropped her off at the Valsayn WASA post in Farm Road, St Joseph.

She made a report and members of the St Joseph CID are investigating.