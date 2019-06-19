Tya Jane Ramey is Miss World TT

The auditorium of the Naparima Bowl in San Fernando was packed on June 16 when family, friends and well-wishers of the participants in the Miss World TT 2019 pageant came out to support the representatives from their home towns.

After all the cheering, Miss Five Rivers, Tya Jane Ramey, was selected to represent TT at the international competition.

Second and first runners-up were Miss Rio Claro Nikita Samlal and Miss Chaguanas Laura Lee Williams respectively.

“I’m so glad to be here and have this experience. It’s been very intense, this six weeks have been endless training, endless love, endless togetherness to prepare for tonight,” Ramey said, still in shock after the win.

Williams too expressed pleasant shock at winning second place. “As of last month I was just a normal student going to school getting ready to do exams and now today I stand here as the first runner-up to Tya Jane Ramey.”

The show featured entertainment by Lujoe and the Gifted, singer Tricia Lee Kelshall and Rosesanna Hernandez-Winchester LA Rose.