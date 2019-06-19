Trini policewoman to face Jamaican magistrate tomorrow

A TT policewoman accused of attempting to smuggle cocaine to the Bahamas from Jamaica will appear before a Jamaican magistrate tomorrow to face the charges.

Sources said Tamara Boyce, 42, was ordered off a flight bound for the Bahamas at the Norman Manley International Airport on Tuesday, after customs officers and police reportedly received a tip that she and her boyfriend, a Jamaican were attempting to smuggle packets of cocaine strapped to their body.

After a search, both Boyce and the man were found to have drugs. They were arrested and taken for questioning.

Boyce, who is from Arima, was last assigned to the Police Mounted Branch in Long Circular, St James. Her four-year-old daughter was also with her with when she and her boyfriend were arrested.

Senior police told Newsday that in such criminal cases, she would have to remain in Jamaica until the proceedings are finished but would be officially placed on suspension in the police service until it was concluded.

The officer also said while it was a bailable offence, bail would only be granted on the conditions that she could reappear before the magistrate which means she would have to stay in Jamaica pending the outcome of the matter.