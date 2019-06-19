Six held, gun and marijuana seized in Maloney

An anti-crime exercise in Maloney led to the arrest of six people and the seizure of a Glock 19 pistol, a round of ammunition and marijuana yesterday.

Police said the exercise which was led and coordinated by Snr Supt Paul along with members of the Maloney CID took place between 2 pm and 4 pm at buildings 4 and 6 in Maloney Gardens, D'Abadie.

During the exercise, they searched an apartment where they found the weapon and the bullet hidden in the bathroom.

Two men ages 29 and 39 along with two women ages 28 and 49 were arrested for the weapon.

During the exercise police went to another apartment where they found 15 grams of marijuana.

Two men ages 27 and 28 were arrested in relation to the find.