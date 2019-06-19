Reflect on our investment President’s Corpus Christi message

President Paula-Mae Weekes

NOTING Corpus Christi usually coincides with the beginning of the rainy season and is considered to be an optimal time for planting, President Paula-Mae Weekes in her Corpus Christi message to the nation said many citizens use the opportunity to sow seeds and bulbs in the hope of reaping an abundant harvest. She said this well-established tradition can be a valuable roadmap for our country’s journey of development.

“Prosperity and abundance are not the results of chance, but of discipline, hard work, and consistency. All citizens should use the day to reflect on our investment in society as this will determine the nature of our return. It is my hope that by investing wisely in our families and communities, the fruits of our labour will manifest in the years to come so that we may all have a bright and prosperous future.”

Weekes also said, the Feast of Corpus Christi celebrates the real presence of the body and blood of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist.

“(On Wednesday), the Catholic community of TT will join millions of Catholics around the world in renewing their faith and fulfilling Christ’s command to ‘Do this in memory of me’. The celebration of the Holy Eucharist reinforces the centrality of Christ’s death and resurrection in Christian teaching and reminds the faithful of his unconditional love and presence in their daily lives,” said Weekes.

She also noted that Corpus Christi has been observed in TT for 235 years with processions, prayers and singing of hymns.

She said this outward display of faith is yet another testament to TT’s religious tolerance and multi-cultural heritage, which are the envy of many a society.