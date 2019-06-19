Rain fails to stop hopeful Venezuelans

HEAVY RAIN did not stop Venezuelans from showing up at the immigration office on Knox Street, San Fernando, on Tuesday in an effort to be registered. Carrying heavy bags on their backs, a handful of Venezuelans were seen waiting their turn to get inside.

When Newsday approached immigration officers they said they had no time to talk to the media.

The Spanish-speaking migrants turned away from cameras while whispering to each other.

As reported, the Venezuelans were told to visit the immigration office for an update on their position in TT.

Last Friday, the two-week registration for Government’s amnesty programme ended and officials told the migrants at the Achievors Banquet Hall in Duncan Village who had not been registered to visit the immigration office to be processed.

On Monday while the migrants waited to be registered, a police bus arrived and dropped off Venezuelans arrested over the weekend for illegally entering the country.

Reporters waited for several hours on Monday to see if the migrants waiting outside would be processed. They showed Newsday their completed pre-registration online forms, saying they had been trying to follow all the rules.

The Government has estimated that 13,000-14,500 Venezuelans registered.