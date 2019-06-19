Panama whips TT in Gold Cup

Photo courtesy pixabay

PANAMA got second-half goals from Armando Cooper and Edgar Barcenas as they whipped TT 2-0, in their opening match of the Concacaf Gold Cup, at the Allianz Field in St Paul, Minnesota, United States on Tuesday evening.

The US and Guyana, the other teams in Group D, were expected to meet in the second game of the double-header last night.

The Dennis Lawrence-coached TT team held firm against the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists until the 53rd minute, when Cooper got a defensive-splitting pass, raced ahead of TT captain Khaleem Hyland and slotted a left-footed shot beyond the reach of TT goalkeeper Marvin Phillip.

TT, who have struggled to score goals during the past year, hardly offered much up front. However, their defensive frailties were exposed, once again, in the 69th minute.

Phillip made a pair of saves but his defenders failed to react as Barcenas tapped home the loose ball into the open net, from inside the six-yard box.

TT will now turn their attention towards a clash against the US on Saturday.