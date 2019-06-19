Mayaro/Rio Claro chairman back in court

Chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation, Glen Ram, second from left, leaves the Rio Claro Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

CHAIRMAN of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation Glen Ram faced a magistrate on Tuesday for a second time, charged with soliciting and accepting a bribe of $1,500.

Ram appeared before Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine in the Rio Claro Magistrates’ Court shortly after 9 am. Ram is charged with accepting a bribe of $1,500 on March 31, being an agent of the State – the chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Corporation.

He is also charged with corruptly soliciting $1,500 on the same day.

Ram, the councillor for Biche/Charuma, was arrested at his Rio Claro office by Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau officers. The charges were laid indictably by Cpl Harewood and Ram was not called upon to plead.

On May 23, Ram first appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Marisa Gomez. He was granted $100,000 bail to cover both charges.

He is represented by attorneys Jagdeo Singh and Kyle Taclalsingh, instructed by Shaun Teekasingh.

Jagdeo asked for all documents relating to the case to be disclosed. The matter was adjourned to July 19.