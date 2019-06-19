Look deeply within yourselves PM’s Corpus Christi message

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

THE Prime Minister has appealed to citizens to look deeply within themselves, assess their negative emotions, identify feelings of anger, aggression, envy, jealousy, apathy, hypocrisy, racism, prejudice, bigotry, withdrawal and materialism, which, he said, appear to be the prevailing mood worldwide.

In his Corpus Christi message, Dr Rowley also told citizens to acknowledge that many among us are sustained by emotions that are unworthy of the essential message of Jesus Christ, of all other religions, and our common humanity.

He said citizens should give a moment to the essential message which is common among all religions, as they join with the Christian/Catholic community throughout TT on Thursday in celebrating the Holy Feast of Corpus Christi, which marks the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist.

In celebrating this holy day, Rowley said the Church tells not only its followers, but the rest of us of the passion, the death and resurrection of Christ, and more so that the message held within His Holy Spirit is always with us.

“The celebration and symbolism of today, in essence, holds deep lessons for us all as we go about our daily lives, interacting with our fellow citizens and with God,” he said.

Rowley also spoke about TT extending a hand to thousands of people from neighbouring Venezuela, who have been struggling to survive in their homeland. “Today, I must commend those among us, who displayed that humanity.”

He then recalled Pope John Paul who told thousands of Haitians in 1982, the poor must recover hope, and stated, “We in TT extended a hand to thousands in the restoration of that hope, and their essential dignity. In matters of this nature when we are called upon to show our humanity, let us pray that we will never be found wanting.”

Rowley urged all citizens, “particularly those who enjoy the priceless gift of education,” to be like Jesus in our society, talking to each, seeking to help, and assist all those who need to healed and cured of despair. “As our brother’s keeper, may we point our brothers and sisters to a place of spiritual attentiveness, and the glorious kingdom, which Jesus and others have said awaits us all.”