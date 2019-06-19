Garcia: Schools got $3.1M

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia said a sum of $3.1 million was disbursed to 126 government primary schools to purchase school supplies for students.

He made the statement in response to a question in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Garcia said this money was disbursed out of a fund of $4 billion. He added that an additional request for $850,000 to meet shortfalls to buy school supplies is being processed by the ministry. He dismissed a claim by Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial that TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai was misleading the population on this matter. He explained that he could only respond to questions based on the information provided to him.