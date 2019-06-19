Emrit hits Comets over unpaid wages Club official laments 'most unfortunate statement'

Rayad Emrit

ON Labour Day yesterday, Alescon Comets cricketer Rayad Emrit blasted club president Dinanath Ramnaraine on Facebook over unpaid wages. Emrit, 38, said some Comets players have not been paid for the recently concluded 2019 season. Comets played their last game of the season three weeks ago, losing to eventual champion Queen's Park in the semi-finals of the T20 Festival at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba. The 2019 season bowled off in mid-February.

Emrit said, "I wonder how many club cricketers have played the entire season in Trinidad and have not received not even ONE CENT of their monies owed to them. We have tried to contact the relevant authorities but no success in that. You want to run for TTCB president but you can’t handle your own affairs at your club. You refuse to answer our messages because why the season is over and you don’t need us no more ???? I want the entire public to know what kind of person we are dealing with here. I would love to know what’s really on your agenda to run Trinidad and Tobago cricket. PLEASE PAY WHATS (sic) OWED TO YOUR PLAYERS."

Speaking to Newsday yesterday, a senior official at the club expressed surprise with Emrit's Facebook post, saying the season just ended on May 30.

The official said most local clubs don't usually pay as soon as the season ends. He said Comets has always honoured its commitment to all its players and will continue to do so.

The source said in the regional first class competition, the Caribbean Premier League and other top T20 Leagues, players are often paid after the tournament is over.

He said Comets won the 2018 league and only received prize money this year, which created quite a strain on the club.

"It is not like we sitting down on money and don't want to pay them," he said.

The Comets official said Alescon has loyally sponsored the club for over 20 years and supported the club and the Charlieveille community. He said the club has asked for patience.

"As soon as the sponsor provides the funds we contact the players. This is a most unfortunate statement and the club will apologise to the sponsors."

The Comets official said the club placed second in the league but was yet to receive prize money from the TTCB.

Efforts to contact Emrit proved futile.