CSO to collect data on women and children

CAMILLE Robinson-Regis, Minister of Planning and Development has announced that Cabinet has approved of the Central Statistical Office (CSO) conducting the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey to collect data about women and children.

The survey is a household one implemented by countries under a programme developed by and in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). The last such surveys were done in 2000, 2006 and 2011.

In a statement, the Ministry of Planning said the CSO has begun preparations to have field staff selected and trained in August, to begin work in September 2019.

A sample of approximately 7200 households will be contacted using computer-assisted personal interviewing technology for the real-time collection of data. Fieldwork will last for three months from the period of commencement.

“At the end of the exercise, results of the survey will provide internationally comparable, statistically rigorous data on the situation of children, adolescents, women and households in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Cabinet has also proposed the establishment of a technical committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Planning and Development and the CSO; the Ministry of Education; the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services; the Ministry of Health; Environmental Management Authority; Water and Sewerage Authority and UNICEF.”

Some of the data collected from previous surveys include:

Percentage of the population using an improved source of drinking water (piped water, public tap/standpipe, protected spring, rain water collection)

2006: 96.4 per cent of the population

2011: 98.7 per cent of the population

Under five mortality rate

2006: 35 deaths per 1000 live births

2011: 36 deaths per 1000 live births

Percentage of women 15 to 49 years who had a child in the last two years, who received antenatal care by a skilled health personnel

2006: 95.7 per cent

2011: 95.1 per cent

Percentage of children age 36-59 months are currently attending early childhood care and education programmes

2006: 74.7 per cent

2011: 84.5 per cent