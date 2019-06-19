Cocorite man wounded after shooting

A 50-year-old Cocorite man narrowly escaped death after a shooting near his home last night.

Police said the man was walking along the road at Waterhole, at around 10.30 pm when he saw a black car drive alongside him. Two men came out of the car and began shooting at him.

He ran away from the men but felt a burning sensation in his back and shoulder, as the men drove off.

Residents heard the gunfire and called the police, who took him to the St James infirmary where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his back, hands and a cut to his shoulder.

Police said 11 spent shells were found at the scene.