Barrackpore clinch CSL title

SHERDON PIERRE

Barrackpore United were crowned the champions of Jaguar Land Rover and FUSO Central Super League on Saturday night at the Pierre Road Grounds, Charlieville. The South team, who played unbeaten in all tournaments, defeated HKL Aranguez in the final by seven wickets in front of thousands of spectators.

Aranguez won the toss and decided to bat first which surprised many at the grounds having chased a score of 206/1 comfortably in the semi-final the night before. They posted a mediocre score of 133/6 after their allotted 20 overs. Former West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons top-scored with a patient 37 runs including three boundaries and a six. He was assisted by veteran Guyanese all-rounder Dion Ferrier, who added 27 runs, while Chris Patia chipped in with 19 runs. Daron Beekah was the pick of the bowlers with 2/16 while Nial Smith, Ramesh Brijlal, Shiva Ramberran and captain Akeil Cooper bagged a wicket apiece.

In pursuit of 134 for victory, Barrackpore decided to open the batting with their Guyanese batsman Shimroy Barrington and he erased any doubts of the victory scoring a quick-fire 42 runs from 21 balls including seven fours and two maximums. Skipper Cooper came in and sealed the seven wicket victory for his team scoring an even fifty from 33 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes). Cooper won Man of the match and best batsman of the final and his teammate Brijlal was adjudged the best bowler of the final.

Most Valuable Player: Jyd Goolie

Most Runs: Jyd Goolie

Most Wickets: Rishard Harris

Emerging Player: Navin Bidaisee

Most Sixes: Teshawn Castro

Best Keeper: Samuel Felix

Best Catch: Antonio Gonzales

Most Disciplined Team: HKL Aranguez

Best Bowling Figures: Rishard Harris (5/17)

Hat-trick- Dave Mohammed

Hundreds: Teshawn Castro, Jason Mohammed

Five Wicket Hauls: Marcelle Jones, Rishard Harris

Third place: Xperts All Stars; Fourth place: All Apachees