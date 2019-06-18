Yellow alert continues

File photo: Pedestrians with their trusty umbrellas walk through rain along Independence Square in Port of Spain.

The “yellow alert” announced by the Met Office on Monday continues until midday today.

According to the Met Office website, periods of rain and isolated showers are expected to continue to affect TT, but the rain is expected to fall mostly during the early morning.

The Met Office said areas prone to landslides or landslips are at greater risk, and street and flash flooding and the winds blowing at 55 km/hr may cause trees or electrical poles to fall.

More on this as it becomes available.