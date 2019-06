Woman gunned down leaving graduation

File photo

Police are at the scene of a shooting in Santa Cruz where a woman was reportedly shot and killed as she left a graduation ceremony with her son.

Police said the woman was leaving the venue at around 4.45 pm when a white Nissan wagon pulled up alongside her and men with rifles shot her several times at the Santa Barbara Boulevard, Santa Cruz.

She died at the scene.

Police are at the scene and are investigating.