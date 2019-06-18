‘Progressives’ to go after all viable seats New party launched

Progressive Party political leader Nikolai Edwards.

NIKOLAI Edwards, political leader of the country’s newest political party, the Progressive Party, says they will contest every viable constituency in the 2020 General Election.

“The Progressives shall contest the 2020 general election in each and every constituency that is viable. We are not here to play games and that has been our reality for far too long. This is a serious party with serious supporters that is serious about the people of our country,” he said at the party’s launch at the Harris Promenade Amphitheatre, San Fernando on Sunday.

Edwards, who received TT’s National Youth Award for Youth Activism in 2018, was joined on the podium by supporters who held miniature TT flags and signs which read: “Unity”, “Equality”, “I am Trinbagonian” and “Stronger Together.”

Edwards said the party would issue a national call for candidates which would be selected by the respective communities and not the party’s hierarchy.

“So what we will do is have a national call for candidates but this will be led by the communities so no longer will you have to vote for someone you don’t know anything about.” The party will be financed by supporters.

“We want you to commit anything you can. We do not have a major financer therefore we are in no one’s pocket, we want to be accountable to you at every step of the way.”

He said there were no former politicians in the party, which is comprised of “new and fresh faces who want to build this country.”

Edwards said the party had a draft constitution available on its website and invited supporters to make contributions/recommendations to it.

Going into full election mode, Edwards said the country needs constitutional reform and referendums, to gauge society’s opinions on matters of national importance, and the right of recall for non-performing parliamentarians.

Seventh Day Adventist pastor Clive Dottin, said he had the “deepest admiration” for Edwards, adding that he was happy young people are willing to “take up the mantle of leadership.”