Penal grandfather missing

A Penal grandfather has been missing for the past five days and police are asking for the public's assistance in finding him.

Kingsley Christopher,79, of Quarry Road, Morne Diablo, was last seen on Friday after he left his home.

Relatives said he did not return. According to a police report, his nephew went to the Penal Police Station on Sunday and reported him missing. Relatives said they have searched the neighbourhood and nearby villages.

Police said Kingsley is of African descent, five foot nine inches tall, with a brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a black and purple striped T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest police station.