ODPM: No rivers overflowing yet

As the adverse weather warning issued by the Met Office continues until 4 pm, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has said water levels in major rivers remain at an acceptable level.

According to a report from the ODPM, the Water Resources Agency said the El Mamo, Aripo, Caroni, Tumpuna and Mausica rivers, as well as the Caroni River at El Carmen and Tumpuna Road, were all slightly elevated because of the rain which fell over the past 24 hours, but remain well within threshold levels.

The ODPM added that it remains in contact with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government to ensure an immediate response to anyone who might need help because of the bad weather.