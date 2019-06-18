More discontent over Curepe overpass

NO STOPPING: Work continues on the Curepe overpass even as a man is calling on the Ministry of Works to relocate his family as their house is precariously close to the new roadway.

Ramish Ramkissoon, owner of Adee's Foreign Used Cars and Parts Ltd of Curepe, said yesterday, “I saw the (construction of the overpass) as an exercise for the betterment of Curepe, not expecting it would make my life a living hell.”

In a telephone interview with the Newsday, Ramkissoon expressed his discontent atwhat he called the lack of professionalism and planning demonstrated by the Works Ministry in the construction of the overpass.

Ramkissoon's business of 20 years is metres from the site, neighbouring the Kalpatoo family, who expressed similar concerns about their house.

Ramkissonn said his business has suffered greatly, losing thousands in revenue daily.

“Because of the amount of times we had to close, if you were to calculate it on a daily basis we were basically open for 60 days” of the four months that construction has been under way, said Ramkissoon. He said he had to lay off four members of staff because he was unable to pay them. Since construction began, he said he had started delivering to his customers, as the dust, heavy machinery and hidden access road had made it difficult for customers to visit the shop. The business's Facebook page has been the only way of telling customers of his business hours, said Ramkissoon.

On several occasions, he complained piles of sand had been put in front of his garage, restricting access to his property. He said construction has not only affected his business, but also his health and that of his daughter, who suffers from asthma.

“If I had to ask for one wish, I wish they would handle this project in a professional manner with communication to the stakeholders and entities involved,” said Ramkisson who believed the lack of planning by the Works Ministry has delayed the completion of the overpass.

But despite the uncomfortable conditions, Ramkissoon expressed his gratitude for the construction of the overpass and looks forward to its completion.